Divergent Planning LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 66,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,541,000 after buying an additional 1,717,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,500,000 after acquiring an additional 758,018 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,536,000 after acquiring an additional 530,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 208.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,821,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 588,909 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $35.13.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

