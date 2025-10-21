Divergent Planning LLC Has $36.44 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $36,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,121,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,901,000 after buying an additional 631,310 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,552,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,385,000 after acquiring an additional 495,179 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $17,468,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 642,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 347,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,072,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 264,569 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

JMBS opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

