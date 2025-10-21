Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,973,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,920,000 after purchasing an additional 367,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,712,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,927,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 423,601 shares of company stock worth $14,017,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

