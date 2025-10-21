iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Holdings Lessened by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

