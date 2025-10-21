Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV is Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 998,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $33,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 202,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 84,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 175,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $34.23.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.