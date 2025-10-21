Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $351,943,000. Amundi grew its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 229.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,695,000 after purchasing an additional 555,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 211.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 506,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4%

Analog Devices stock opened at $246.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total value of $2,437,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,148,157.78. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

