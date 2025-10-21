Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF $BUFB Shares Bought by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF makes up 0.5% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUFB. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 932.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 139,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 126,070 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,905 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 62,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFB opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $223.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.70. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $34.49.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

