Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.20.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $239.81 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

