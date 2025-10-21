Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of IT opened at $239.81 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.20.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
