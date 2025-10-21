Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 51,025 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,025 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,491,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 748,311 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,517 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 479,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after purchasing an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

