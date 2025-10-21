Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% in the first quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after buying an additional 2,028,894 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

