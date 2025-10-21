Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 994 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

