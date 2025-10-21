Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 20,413 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,820,000 after buying an additional 415,695 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,939,000 after acquiring an additional 163,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,629,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 225,972 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6%
SPSM stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
