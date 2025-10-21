Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

