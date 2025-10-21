Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BXP were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in BXP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BXP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of BXP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,356.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The firm had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. BXP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,333.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BXP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on BXP in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

