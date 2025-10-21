Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average is $110.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.