Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM is Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 5.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $33,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 417,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 54,754 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

