Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.1786.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $537,418,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,388,000 after buying an additional 21,886,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after buying an additional 10,600,682 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $213,422,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $203,036,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

