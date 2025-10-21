iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,479 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

IJH stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

