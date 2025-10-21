Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Buys 42,726 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

