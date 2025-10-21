Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $520,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 27.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $198.11.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.31.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

