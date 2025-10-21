Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Shares Acquired by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 139.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

