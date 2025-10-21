Advantage Trust Co Invests $31,000 in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

QGRO opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $80.25 and a 1-year high of $115.97.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

