Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF $CFO

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,682,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 392,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CFO opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

