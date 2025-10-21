Whittier Trust Co. Has $16.38 Million Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,595,000 after acquiring an additional 829,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,244 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,731,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,012 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Home Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.34.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

