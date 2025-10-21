Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $26.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $26,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $180.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average is $160.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

