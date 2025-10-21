Divergent Planning LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 71,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.92. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

