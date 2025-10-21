Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $31,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $945.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,031.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $891.60 and its 200-day moving average is $750.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,041.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,132,538.30. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,542 shares of company stock worth $70,973,777. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

