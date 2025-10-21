Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,578,000 after buying an additional 978,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 152.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 686,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 207.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 685,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 565,564 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $46.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

In related news, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $246,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,208.12. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $157,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 76,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,153.24. The trade was a 6.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $606,502. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

