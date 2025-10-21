Comparing PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) & RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PBF Energy and RGC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy -3.24% -17.46% -7.46% RGC Resources 14.48% 12.01% 4.17%

Volatility and Risk

PBF Energy has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RGC Resources has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

96.3% of PBF Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of RGC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of PBF Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of RGC Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PBF Energy and RGC Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy $33.12 billion 0.10 -$533.80 million ($8.59) -3.44 RGC Resources $94.12 million 2.36 $11.76 million $1.31 16.42

RGC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PBF Energy. PBF Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RGC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PBF Energy and RGC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy 8 5 1 0 1.50 RGC Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

PBF Energy presently has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential downside of 11.37%. Given PBF Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PBF Energy is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Dividends

PBF Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. PBF Energy pays out -12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RGC Resources pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PBF Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and RGC Resources has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. RGC Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

RGC Resources beats PBF Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.