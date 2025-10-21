Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of ProShares Merger ETF $MRGR

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares Merger ETF worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRGR. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF in the first quarter worth $358,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares Merger ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MRGR opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. ProShares Merger ETF has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

The ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities involved in merger deals, with long exposure to target firms and short exposure to acquiring firms. The fund is net long and hedges FX risk.

