Divergent Planning LLC Buys Shares of 130,904 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $501,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

