Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $GIGB

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.