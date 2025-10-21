Divergent Planning LLC Invests $45,000 in Health Catalyst, Inc. $HCAT

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Trading Up 2.3%

HCAT stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $219.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Summit Redstone set a $5.00 price objective on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

About Health Catalyst

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.