Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,430 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 $TAPR

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 (NYSEARCA:TAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Separately, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to April 2027 Profile

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the Shiller Barclays CAPETM US Core Sector Index. The index seeks to provide a notional long exposure to the top four relatively undervalued U.S. equity sectors that also exhibit relatively strong price momentum. It incorporates the CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio to assess equity market valuations of nine sectors on a monthly basis and to identify the relatively undervalued sectors represented in the S&P 500.

