Reviewing Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) and SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) and SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and SciSparc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical 5.13% 97.28% 13.87% SciSparc N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical and SciSparc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 2 1 2 3.00 SciSparc 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.47%. Given Collegium Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Collegium Pharmaceutical is more favorable than SciSparc.

25.1% of SciSparc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SciSparc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and SciSparc”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical $631.45 million 1.74 $69.19 million $1.04 33.51 SciSparc $1.31 million 1.77 -$6.28 million N/A N/A

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than SciSparc.

Risk & Volatility

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciSparc has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats SciSparc on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

About SciSparc

(Get Free Report)

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution. The company has an agreement with Procaps to develop and commercially manufacture SCI-110 and CannAmide, a palmitoylethanolamide oral tablet in softgel capsule form. It also has an agreement with The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's to conduct a phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SCI-110 in patients with Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and a collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. The company was formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and changed its name to SciSparc Ltd. in January 2021. SciSparc Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

