Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $32.48 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,677,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,238,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,527,000 after buying an additional 120,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after buying an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6%

GS opened at $763.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $766.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $231.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

