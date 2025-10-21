iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 826,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $49,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,713,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,408,000 after buying an additional 4,054,609 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,221,000 after buying an additional 2,144,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,628,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,736,000 after buying an additional 1,044,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,499,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,097,000 after buying an additional 957,222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $67.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

