Advantage Trust Co Makes New Investment in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in America Movil in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in America Movil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in America Movil in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in America Movil in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get America Movil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup cut shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, America Movil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

America Movil Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:AMX opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.88.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. America Movil had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $12.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.2811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

About America Movil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.