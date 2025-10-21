Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,622 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 249,051.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 834,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 834,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,806,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,119,000 after acquiring an additional 413,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after purchasing an additional 329,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,013,000 after buying an additional 274,777 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,383,000 after buying an additional 165,622 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 15.5%

BBUS stock opened at $121.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $86.94 and a 12-month high of $115.07.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

