IMG Wealth Management Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Solventum by 263.1% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,608,000 after buying an additional 4,217,570 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Solventum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,288,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,110,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Solventum by 101.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,554,000 after buying an additional 1,691,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Solventum by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,456,000 after buying an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Solventum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,268,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

