Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.6% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $192.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.11.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1%

Fiserv stock opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.84 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

