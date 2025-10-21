Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

