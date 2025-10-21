Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 319.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

