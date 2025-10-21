OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) versus CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Head-To-Head Survey

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OneMedNet and CS Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get OneMedNet alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 1 0 0 0 1.00 CS Disco 1 1 1 0 2.00

CS Disco has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given CS Disco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $640,000.00 215.76 -$10.13 million ($0.11) -25.55 CS Disco $144.84 million 2.57 -$55.77 million ($0.94) -6.42

This table compares OneMedNet and CS Disco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OneMedNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CS Disco. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of CS Disco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet -728.70% N/A -255.78% CS Disco -38.21% -26.04% -21.89%

Volatility & Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CS Disco beats OneMedNet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.