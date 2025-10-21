5,430 Shares in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK Purchased by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,985,000 after buying an additional 68,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 174,517 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 175,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.
