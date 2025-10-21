Advantage Trust Co Buys 921 Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF $SECT

Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Main Sector Rotation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Advantage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

SECT stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. Main Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1049 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

