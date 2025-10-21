3,090 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Morningstar by 270.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Morningstar by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 172.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,859,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,373,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,219,387.50. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $218.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.26. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.02 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

