Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of BancFirst Corporation $BANF

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 108.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 211.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Up 1.7%

BancFirst stock opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Corporation has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $124.16.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 24.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BancFirst from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BancFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BancFirst

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $631,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $757,740. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.