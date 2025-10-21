Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $413.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

