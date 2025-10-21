Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $75.59.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

